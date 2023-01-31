'Papers CM Showing Not Relevant': Visva-Bharati Claims Day After Mamata Banerjee Gave Land Documents To Amartya Sen

The papers that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is showing regarding Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's house are 'not relevant'. Visva-Bharati University authorities made this claim on Tuesday, a day after Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over land-related documents to Sen, asserting that 'no one can question him' in future. Not only that, they (university authorities) are adamant that Amartya has occupied their 0.13 decimal land. At the same time, Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University Bidyut Chakrabarty demanded that the land should be measured in the presence of the government, administration and people of Visva Bharati.

The Chief Minister visited Sen's house on Monday. Regarding the Nobel laureate's land dispute, she single-handedly rejected the university authorities' demands. Besides, Mamata also handed over the land documents to Amartya in the presence of the Block Land and Land Revenue Officer (BLRO). Within 24 hours, Bidyut Chakrabarty opened up about the matter. He claimed, "The documents that the Chief Minister is showing are not relevant. I do not want Amartya Sen to be insulted. Because, so far, he has requested to settle the problem amicably through discussion." Let us inform you that a government document (the authenticity of which has not been verified by Zee News English) has surfaced amid this land dispute. It shows that 1.38 acres of land in Santiniketan was leased to Amartya's father, Late Ashutosh Sen, on a long-term lease.

On Monday, visiting the Nobel laureate's Santiniketan house 'Pratichi', the Chief Minister said, "The letter was given on January 24 on behalf of Visva-Bharati University. I have been silently watching how an eminent citizen was being insulted all these days. I asked my officers to get the land records. I gave him proof that the land was transferred to his father in 1943. The 'LR' record also says 1.38 acres and not 1.25 acres as alleged by Visva-Bharati. So, Amartya Sen is right. The 'RS' report of 1956 also has the same information."

In response to the Chief Minister's comments, the Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati said on Tuesday, "The Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University is decided by the Central Government. Mamata Banerjee should have kept this in mind." On the land dispute, the vice-chancellor claimed, "I am just trying to rescue the land according to the rules."