Pappu Leads Bike Rally To Nomination Centre, Defies INDIA Bloc To Run Independently From Purnea Seat

New Delhi: Pappu Yadav filled his nomination as an independent candidate from Purnea on Thursday. He reached the nomination centre riding on a motorcycle, leading a road show amidst a sea of cheering supporters. While talking to the press, Pappu remarked that he is following public orders as he fights from Purnea Seat independently. He further said, "I feel betrayed. I don't know by whom, but it's the people's order that I contest from Purnia."

Despite contesting as an independent candidate, Yadav affirmed his allegiance to the Congress party. Moments before filing his nomination, he declared, "I will be with Congress until my last breath. Even after death, my final rites will be performed under the Congress flag."

Pappu expressed that he symbolizes Purnea and vice versa. He mentioned that on this occasion, there is no organisation, religion, or caste involved; only humanity has prevailed. He asserted that he had not committed any mistakes or crimes, and he had always supported everyone during challenging times. Pappu pledged to dedicate the remaining years of his life to combatting corruption and fostering the development of Seemanchal and Purnea.

#WATCH | Purnea, Bihar: Congress leader Pappu Yadav says, "... Pappu is symbolic to Purnea and vice versa. Today for the first time, neither there is an organisation, nor religion, nor caste, there is just humanity. I made no mistake, no crime. I always stood with everyone in all… pic.twitter.com/WwUhTjDmda April 4, 2024

Shortly after the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency was allocated to the RJD as part of the seat-sharing agreement within the opposition Grand Alliance, Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, who recently joined the Congress party and is a former Member of Parliament, declared his intention to "respect the wishes of the people of Purnia." Suggesting that he will contest the election only from Purnea. The RJD has nominated former minister Bima Bharti as its candidate for this seat.

Yadav became a member of the Congress party just seven days ago, following the merger of his Jan Adhikar Party with the INDIA Bloc. His aim was to vie for the Purnia seat, a constituency he had previously represented on three occasions.