Pappu Yadav Demands Bihar Bandh On January 1 If BPSC Prelims Not Cancelled

BPSC Prelims Exam 2025: Independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav, announced on Wednesday that he would call for a Bihar bandh on January 1, 2025, if the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE Prelims) is not cancelled. "It is difficult to hope for justice in Bihar. It is because of them the people have been protesting here...Why can you not pick the issue? The students are only demanding a re examination. There were so many malpractices conducting during the exam.. it is obvious for the students to protest,” said Pappu Yadav in statement. He also asked how long paper leaks would continue and ruin students' futures.

"How long will question papers be leaked? Why is the future of the students being spoilt? I appeal to all students that if your demands are not met, start the Bihar bandh. I request Rahul Gandhi to hear the demands of the students," he further added.

VIDEO | Bihar: “I want an investigation in the matter from the High Court bench. If the government won’t cancel the BPSC exam then we will do ‘Bihar Bandh’ on January 1,” says Independent MP Pappu Yadav on BPSC exams, during a press conference in Purnea.



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/TswQmdZbLw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2024

Lathi charge on protestors

On Wednesday evening, the Bihar Police used lathi-charge on protesters demanding a re-exam of the 70th CCE prelims. The protesters claim there were irregularities, including a paper leak, and are calling for the exam to be canceled. Some candidates said they got the question paper almost an hour late, while others reported that answer sheets were torn, raising fears of a possible leak. Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad criticized the police for using force on protesting students, calling it wrong.

Meanwhile, the police clarified that they used only "mild force" and said no students were injured. They also accused coaching instructors of encouraging the protests and pointed out social media accounts allegedly spreading misinformation to mislead students.

BPSC Chairman statement

On Tuesday, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai confirmed that the entire exam will not be canceled. However, a re-test will be held for candidates who took the exam at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar center in Patna. He announced that the re-examination will take place on January 4, 2025. However the exact date of the exam is not confirmed yet.

BPSC candidates gathered outside office

"To cancel the preliminary examination of BPSC, aspirants have been continuously protesting at the Dharna Sthal in Gardanibagh since December 18. These students are being instigated, both directly and indirectly, by some teachers. Additionally, many social media handles are misleading and inciting the students," DSP Anu Kumari said.

"On December 23, a candidate damaged property at Gardanibagh Hospital. Then, on December 25, hundreds of BPSC candidates gathered outside the BPSC office. They created law and order issues without permission, causing public inconvenience. The authorities used mild force to disperse the crowd, and no one was injured," she said. The DSP also mentioned that an FIR has been filed at the Gardanibagh police station under relevant sections against those who provoked the candidates, and further action is being taken.

(With ANI inputs)