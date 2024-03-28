Pappu Yadav Speaks To Zee News, Makes Big Claim On Contesting From Purnia Seat In Bihar

New Delhi: Former MP Pappu Yadav finds himself in a challenging position ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Despite merging his party with the Congress, the Purnia Lok Sabha seat appears to have slipped from his grasp. Lalu Yadav's RJD has fielded its candidate - Bima Bharati - from the Purnia seat. In response to this, Pappu Yadav has asserted that he would prefer to leave the world but will never desert the people of Purnia. Speaking exclusively to Zee News, Pappu Yadav said, "I may leave the world, but I won't leave Purnia."

During the conversation, the former Bihar MP said, "Moving away from Purnia would be like committing suicide. I have invested an entire 40 years of my earnings to stop the BJP, and I have now dedicated myself to the Congress. Now it's up to the Congress to decide. I have never lost an election from Purnia, nor has the public defeated me."

Pappu Yadav also expressed confidence in Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's support, stating, "They trust me. The decision is theirs." He emphasized his respect for Lalu Yadav, stating, "Lalu Yadav is an esteemed leader for me." Over the past year, he has been touring Purnia under the banner of 'Pranam Purnia Ashirwad Yatra.' He added, "The people of Purnia consider me as their own. They are inclined to bless me."

Pappu Yadav merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress and expressed his desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Purnia seat. He proclaimed himself as a loyal soldier of the Congress, calling Bihar his motherland. Pappu Yadav, who has represented Purnia for a long time, was taken aback after the RJD nominated Bima Bharati from the seat. He likened himself to Lalu Yadav's third son.

"You will know the day I file my nomination. Bima Bharati is like a family member to me. I am continuously touring Purnia to strengthen the ideology of the Congress. I am among the people," he said.

Socio-Political Landscape Of Purnia

The Purnia Lok Sabha seat has approximately 1.8 million voters, with over 9 lakh female and over 8 lakh male voters. Religiously, it consists of around 60% Hindu and 40% Muslim voters. Muslims constitute approximately 700,000 of the voters. The seat comprises six assembly segments, where Kodha, Banmankhi, and Kasba are Muslim-majority. In terms of caste dynamics, the combination of OBCs and SC/ST voters exceeds 500,000. The Yadav vote count is approximately 250,000, and there are nearly 300,000 Savarna voters, predominantly Rajput and Brahmin.

Lalu Yadav Nominates Bima Bharati

RJD chief Lalu Yadav, in a surprise move, nominated Bima Bharati as the candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. Lalu bestowed the party symbol upon her, following which Bima Bharati announced her candidacy in Purnia through a press conference. She expressed gratitude for Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi's blessings, declaring her intention to contest on the RJD ticket from Purnia.

RJD Offered Madhepura Seat: Pappu

A day before joining the Congress, Pappu Yadav met with Lalu Yadav in Patna. However, Lalu Yadav was not inclined to offer him the Purnia seat. Pappu Yadav claimed that Lalu had proposed the Madhepura seat, which he declined. "I refused to contest from Madhepura," he said.