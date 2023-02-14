topStoriesenglish2573079
Pappu Yadav's Carcade Meets With Accident in Bihar, two JAP Leaders Injured

According to officials, Pappu Yadav was not injured in the event. The event occurred late Sunday night in Devkuli village.

Feb 14, 2023

Buxar: A terrible accident took place today in Bihar's Buzar on Tuesday. According to police, a car carrying Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was involved in an accident. According to information, the collision also injured two other people. "A vehicle in the carcade of Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav met with an accident in Buxar on 13th February, driver Sudhir Kumar and party's Buxar president Sunil Kumar injured. Pappu Yadav was unhurt in the incident," as quoted by ANI. 

According to reports, two additional people were injured in the crash. Sunil Kumar, the party's Buxar district president, and vehicle driver Sudhir Kumar were both hurt. According to officials, Pappu Yadav was not injured in the event. The event occurred late Sunday night in Devkuli village.

Locals in the neighbourhood witnessed the collision and called the police. Following the information, PCR (112) vans from Brahmapur and Shahpur Police Stations arrived on the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. More information is awaited.

