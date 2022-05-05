Parag Sanghvi congratulates Sonu Nigam on being awarded the Padma Shri

Parag Sanghvi renowned producer, and philanthropist, has congratulated Sonu Nigam for being awarded the Padma Shri. Pointing out that Sonu Nigam should have received the prestigious Padma Shri long back for his phenomenal work, he said he was happy that true talent in the country is being recognized.

It needs to be noted that earlier last month, Sonu Nigam had stated in an interview that he would be unable to accept the award if nominated. He had in anticipation of a Padma Shri nomination, remarked that if nominated, he would say: 'Don't you think it's too late in the day to award me the Padma Shri?'

At the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II that took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Shri for 2022. President Kovind awarded the Padma Shri to Sonu Nigam for his contributions to art. Sonu Nigam is a well-known vocalist and music director who has performed over 5,000 songs in over 28 languages.

Parag Sanghvi all praise for Sonu Nigam

Congratulating Nigam, Parag Sanghvi said, “Sonu Nigam has primarily performed in Hindi and Kannada films. He has also performed in the Indian languages of Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and others. As an artist, he has been an inspiration for innumerable people across the country. Many look up to him as a legend, inspiration, and guru. It is a great moment for the Indian singing fraternity and film industry.”

Parag Sanghvi has a great deal of interest in movies and music, and this is why the Padma Shri to Sonu Nigam makes him extremely happy. He believes that talent in the country needs recognition, which acts as a token of respect towards their contributions in the industry as an artist and encourage them to continue their journey and embark on many new ones.

Every artist needs to be acknowledged: Sanghvi

Parag Sanghvi, who has been in the industry for decades, understands that every artist needs acknowledgment of their hard work and contribution to the sector.

Producer and CEO of Alumbra Entertainment, Sanghvi has been active in Bollywood for decades. He has directed films such as Partners, Bhoot Returns, and The Attack of 26/11. Parag Sanghvi, who has a degree in business administration, is particularly interested in movies and knows the marketing and analytics that go into making a successful film. A master of his craft, he understands how to create an environment of growth and improvement through his films.

