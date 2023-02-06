topStoriesenglish2570007
Paramakudi MLA Inspects School After Students Complain of Nausea Post Consuming mid-day Meal in Tamil Nadu

Doctors said that the consumption of undercooked eggs could be the reason behind vomiting.

Ramanathapuram: Paramakudi Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Murugesan inspected Paramakudi Government Primary School in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu after children complained of vomiting and fainting after consuming mid-day meal. On Friday, 12 students including eight boys and four girls complained of stomach pain, vomiting and fainting after eating lunch consisting of eggs.

Following that, they were immediately admitted to Paramakudi Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors said that the consumption of undercooked eggs could be the reason behind vomiting. The police also interrogated the students and teachers at the school and at the hospital.

Assistant Collector Abtab Rasool inspected the kitchen's eggs and food items. Paramakudi City Council President Sethukarunanidhi, District Principal Education Officer Balamuthu, and others were present during the inspection.

Per the information, a total of 240 students are studying in the school. The headmaster of the school is Vasanth. Muthukamakshi, the cook of the school prepares food for all 128 students. daily.

