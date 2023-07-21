Parents Alert! Class 3 Student In Kanpur Jumps 1st Floor. Reason - 'A Superhero Challenge From Friends'

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a student from Class 3 took a daring leap from the first floor of his school, leading to his hospitalization. According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kanpur) Ravindra Kumar, on July 19th, a student studying in Class 3 at a school in Kidwai Nagar performed a daring jump from the first floor.

"A Bet Among Children"

The student's friends revealed that before the incident, the child had gone to fetch water, where a few other students were already present. During this time, a discussion among the children about jumping like superheroes ensued, and a bet was made.



cre Trending Stories

Leap from the First Floor

Subsequently, the student leaped from the first floor. The incident caused a commotion in the school premises. Teachers and other school staff rushed to the scene. Amidst chaos, the student was taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. Some media reports claim that the child was a huge fan of a Bollywood superhero movie and wanted to perform a stunt like a superhero.

The Entire Incident Captured on CCTV

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Family members claim that the event occurred due to the children's innocence. As soon as the police received information about the incident, they also arrived at the scene.

No Official Complaint Filed Yet

The student is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur. The police have gathered information through CCTV footage, but no official complaint has been filed in this matter yet.