Parents with more than two child to be ineligible for government jobs in Assam from 2021

Guwahati: BJP government in Assam has decided that people with more than two children will not be eligible for government jobs from January 1, 2021. The decision came on Monday after a cabinet meeting of the government. It seems that the state government has taken the decision with an aim to curb rising population in Assam.

The other decisions taken at the cabinet meeting includes granting of lands to landless indigenous for constructing house and farming. However, the beneficiaries will not be allowed to sell their land for at least 15 years.

The Assam government also plans to bring several benefits for women which include widow pension, dependency allowance to victims of triple talaq or pension till they are imparted skill up-gradation training. The cabinet has also decided to raise quota for women in jobs up to 50 per cent.

Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam also supported the government's move and said it to be a logical progression.

The Assam government is continuously making plans to solve the explosive population growth in the country.

(With IANS input)