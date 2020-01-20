Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday (January 20) interact with students, teachers, and parents during his `Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020` programme. The third edition of Prime Minister`s interaction programme with school students will take place here in Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in the programme.

Interacting with selected students, the Prime Minister will answer the questions as to how students can beat examination stress.

"The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a `short essay` competition on five different themes for students of classes 9 to 12 for the programme," a government press release said, adding that 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition.

"To make this programme more student-centric, first-time students will moderate the one-hour long programme of Prime Minister. This year, four Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools students will conduct the programme," the statement said.

"A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run," it added.

Notably, the first edition of Prime Minister`s Interaction Programme with school and college students `Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0` was organised at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.