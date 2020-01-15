Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Narendra Modi to tell students how to beat exam stress on January 20

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on January 20, (Monday) hold "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020" - an interaction with students - during which he will tell them how to beat exam stress.

According to reports, the PM will interact with a cross-section of students and teachers from India and abroad on how to handle exam stress around 11 am January 20, 2020 0- the day when India will celebrate Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country.

The programme was earlier scheduled to be held on January 16, 2020.

Live TV

Students, teachers and parents participate in the unique event with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm as they receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister, who is keen to ensure that students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and don't come under stress.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov has launched a ‘short essay’ competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2020”.