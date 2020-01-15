Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Narendra Modi to tell students how to beat exam stress on January 20

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on January 20, (Monday) hold "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020" - an interaction with students - during which he will tell them how to beat exam stress.
According to reports, the PM will interact with a cross-section of students and teachers from India and abroad on how to handle exam stress around 11 am January 20, 2020 0- the day when India will celebrate Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country.
PM @narendramodi से #ParikshaPeCharcha के लिए छात्र एक्साइटेड, 2.5 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने कराया रजिस्ट्रेशन@PMOIndia #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 pic.twitter.com/C9rkSpRBeK
The programme was earlier scheduled to be held on January 16, 2020.
Students, teachers and parents participate in the unique event with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm as they receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister, who is keen to ensure that students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and don't come under stress.
The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov has launched a ‘short essay’ competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2020”.