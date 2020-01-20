Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Setback may mean the best is yet to come, PM Modi tells students

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 20) said that he wants his `Pariksha Pe Charcha` interaction with students to be without any filter - a terminology often used on platforms to denote unedited posts and candid conversations.

Showing his grasp on social media, PM Modi said, "We start our conversation. Today`s trend is #withoutfilter. We will have a talk like you (students) talk to your friends. We will talk in a light environment," while starting his interaction with students, teachers, and parents at Talkatora stadium.

"We may even make mistakes. And, in my case, if I make a mistake the friends in the media will love it too," joked Modi, adding that the `Pariksha Pe Charcha` is the closest to his heart, more than any other programmes he has attended.

The Prime Minister said he also loves attending Hackathons where they showcase the power and talent of India`s youth, adding "This new year and decade are equally important for you and the entire country. Whatever happens in this new decade will be directly related to the students that are currently studying in Class X and XII."

PM Modi told the students not to be disheartened by the setbacks in life as every failure is a step towards success, adding "Motivation and demotivation are very common in life. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chadrayaan 2."

"Some people had told me not to attend the launch event saying `there is no surety, what if it fails`. I told them that is the reason I must be there," he said, adding "A temporary setback doesn`t mean success is not waiting. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come." He said this while responding to a question by a student on how to lift the mood while preparing for boards.

He also told students to learn from the Indian Cricket team on how to triumph despite setbacks. "Do you remember the India-Australia test series in 2001? Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But, in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did. They turned the match around," Modi added.

Talking about the importance of extra-curricular activities for students, PM Modi cautioned the parents to not let the passion of students become a mere "fashion statement" for them.

He said, "extra-curricular activities needn`t be glamour-driven," adding "Not pursuing co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. Yes, this would require better time management. Today opportunities are many and I hope youngsters make use of them."

Modi told students, "What is not good is when the passion of the children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities needn`t be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes."

He said, "I want to tell the students to take time out -- however brief -- every day to pursue an extra-curricular activity."

He also encouraged students to have a `gadget-free` hour every day, adding "These days there is a common sight: Four members of a family are seated but each of them is on the phone. Can we think of a technology-free hour? Or, mark a space where no technology is permitted. This way, we won`t get distracted by technology."

The third edition of Prime Minister`s interaction programme with school students `Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020` was organised at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Around 2,000 students participated in the programme from all over India.

Notably, the first edition of the Prime Minister`s Interaction Programme with school and college students was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

