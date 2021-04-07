Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Students from 81 foreign countries participated in creative writing contest

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' via video conferencing on Wednesday (April 7).

The interaction between the Prime Minister and students will be held at 7 pm today virtually, owing it to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said that lakhs of students will directly connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and can ask him questions on reducing exam stress.

Pokhriyal said almost 14 lakh participants had registered themselves in the contest for the ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ 2021, adding that 10.5 lakh students, 2.6 lakh teachers, and 92,000 parents have enthusiastically participated in the creative writing contest.

For the first time, students from 81 foreign countries participated in the ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ creative writing contest. More than 60 percent of the students who participated in the contest are from Classes 9th and 10th.

"This is the first major example in the world that the Prime Minister of any country will communicate directly with crores of students, parents, and teachers. The exam takes place at every step of life but when there is an exam, especially the board exam there is tension," Pokhriyal said.

Pokhriyal further said it is also a matter of pleasure that crores of students, teachers and parents of the country are involved in this inspiring programme of the Prime Minister and discussed the stress of the exam.

