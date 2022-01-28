हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration date extended again, here’s direct link to apply

The last date for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration has been extended to February 3, 2022. 

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration date extended again, here’s direct link to apply
(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: The registration deadline for the fifth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been further extended. Students, teachers and parents now have a chance to apply for PPC 2022 through the official site of My Gov on mygov.in till February 3, 2022. 

This is the second time the last date to register has been extended. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to be closed on January 27, the earlier deadline was January 20.

According to the reports, more than 11.74 lakh students and 2.64 lakh teachers have registered for PPC 2022 so far. It may be noted that the date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 has yet to be decided.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register   

Step 1. Visit the official website of Pariksha pe Charcha or mygov.in 

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Participate Now’ button 

Step 3. Enter required details and register yourself under the suitable category – Student/Parent/Teacher 

Step 4. Enter the details and click on submit.

Step 5. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Direct link to register here

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0", was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018.

"The format of this programme is proposed to be in the online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from December 28 to January 20 to select the participants. The questions asked by the selected winners will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme," the official said.

The topics for creative writing for students include exam stress management strategies during Covid-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, self-reliant schools for a self-reliant India, Clean India, Green India, digital collaboration in the classrooms, environmental conservation and climate change resilience.

Similarly, the theme for the teachers is "National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat" while the themes for the parents are "Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao", "Local to Global - Vocal for Local", "Lifelong Students' Yearning for Learning".

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pariksha Pe CharchaNarendra Modistudents
Next
Story

Delhi Police arrest 11, including 9 women, in Shahdara sexual assault case

Must Watch

PT9M38S

Election Rush: CM Yogi to visit Meerut today