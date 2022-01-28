Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration date extended again, here’s direct link to apply

New Delhi: The registration deadline for the fifth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been further extended. Students, teachers and parents now have a chance to apply for PPC 2022 through the official site of My Gov on mygov.in till February 3, 2022.

This is the second time the last date to register has been extended. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to be closed on January 27, the earlier deadline was January 20.

No worries if you missed it! The registration date to participate in #PPC2022 has been extended to 3rd February 2022.

Get ready to interact with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi & become #ExamWarriors.

According to the reports, more than 11.74 lakh students and 2.64 lakh teachers have registered for PPC 2022 so far. It may be noted that the date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 has yet to be decided.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register

Step 1. Visit the official website of Pariksha pe Charcha or mygov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Participate Now’ button

Step 3. Enter required details and register yourself under the suitable category – Student/Parent/Teacher

Step 4. Enter the details and click on submit.

Step 5. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0", was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018.

"The format of this programme is proposed to be in the online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from December 28 to January 20 to select the participants. The questions asked by the selected winners will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme," the official said.

The topics for creative writing for students include exam stress management strategies during Covid-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, self-reliant schools for a self-reliant India, Clean India, Green India, digital collaboration in the classrooms, environmental conservation and climate change resilience.

Similarly, the theme for the teachers is "National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat" while the themes for the parents are "Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao", "Local to Global - Vocal for Local", "Lifelong Students' Yearning for Learning".

