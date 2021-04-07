Pariksha Pe Charcha: ‘Do not run away from difficult subjects,’ PM Narendra Modi tells students

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 7) held yet another ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ session in which he gave valuable advice to the students preparing for exams, their parents as well as the teachers.

Guiding the students on how to do well in exams, the prime minister suggested them to not run away from the subjects they find difficult. He asked them to take care of those first.

“Do not run away from any subject even if you find it difficult,” said PM during the online interaction with the students.

PM Modi cited his own example of taking up more complex work in the morning when he feels fresh and leaving easier parts to late night.

He told students to not fear exams but see them as a test to improve themselves and as a small destination in their long lives.

He also said that social and family environment at times creates pressure around students that is not desirable.

If external pressure is not created, then students will not feel the pressure of exams and their confidence will also grow, he said.

He asked teachers to guide students and told parents to never create fear in the minds of their children, saying this may instill negativity in them.

Parents should instead reinforce positive motivation, he said. Parents unwittingly at times make children "instruments" of fulfilling their dreams and goals, he said, advising them against this.

PM Modi also asked parents to not discriminate between a boy and a girl child.

"We believe that girls and boys are equal, but we end up treating both differently at home. This can bring a difference in the attitude of both. This can create a conflict in children's minds", he said.

