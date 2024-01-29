NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently interacting with students gearing up for various board exams in the seventh edition of his highly popular 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC 2024) initiative on Monday. Ahead of the PPC, the Prime Minister inspected an exhibition at the Bharat Mandapam. “I had the fortune of inspecting an exhibition by students who worked on marvellous projects in various sectors including the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence. I must congratulate the students and teachers for putting up such a brilliant exhibition and for letting me understand what the new generation thinks,” the PM said during his interaction with students.

The PM also congratulated teachers and students for the “brilliant exhibition.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi pic.twitter.com/3tz1OMy1Hf — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

PM Modi On Handling Pressure

During his interaction, the PM told students to mould themselves in such a way that they can handle any kind of pressure. ''We have to mould ourselves to handle any kind of pressure. With willpower, we can achieve success despite pressure…we must gradually implement the art of handling pressure, not hurriedly. Handling pressure is not just the job of the student; the onus also lies on teachers and parents at home to make the process easier,'' the PM said.

The event, aimed at alleviating exam-related stress, began at 11 am at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'is a vital component of the broader 'Exam Warriors' initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to foster a stress-free environment for young exam takers.

With over 205.62 lakh students, 14.93 lakh teachers, and 5.69 lakh parents registered for PPC 2024, the event signifies a significant outreach in its efforts to address exam-related stress. The event is being broadcast across various social media platforms, including the Education Ministry, Prime Minister's Office, and PIB.

Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, earlier highlighted the successful organization of Pariksha Pe Charcha over the years. Initially conducted in a town hall format in New Delhi, the event transitioned to an online format amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and later resumed its town hall format.

Record Participation

The seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha witnessed an overwhelming response, with 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal. This robust participation underscores the nationwide enthusiasm among students to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Prime Minister.

Pariksha Pe Charcha Schedule

Scheduled for January 29, 2024, from 11 AM at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Pariksha Pe Charcha will host approximately 3000 participants. Special guests, including winners of the Kala Utsav and students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools, will enrich the event's diversity. Participants were selected through an online MCQ competition on the MyGov portal, with winners receiving a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising the 'Exam Warriors' book and a certificate authored by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi's initiative emphasizes providing support to students in navigating exam stress while equipping teachers and parents with strategies to manage exam-related pressure effectively.