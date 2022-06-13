New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, a party spokesperson informed on Sunday (June 12, 2022). The five-time Punjab CM was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after he vomited. His condition is stated to be stable now.

"Former chief minister S Parkash Singh Badal was admitted in Fortis hospital, Mohali yesterday with complaint of gastric and bronchial Asthma. Appropriate treatment was given and now he is improving. All his parameters are normal," the SAD said on Twitter.

Medical update of S Parkash Singh Badal. Former chief minister S Parkash Singh Badal was admitted in Fortis hospital, Mohali yesterday with complaint of gastric and bronchial Asthma. Appropriate treatment was given and now he is improving. All his parameters are normal. pic.twitter.com/qifR4JUcb6 — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) June 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished for a speedy recovery for Badal and tweeted, "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji."

Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2022

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to inquire about the health condition of Parkash Singh Badal.

The 94-year-old was admitted to the PGIMER in Chandigarh on June 6 after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day.

Earlier this year, Badal had contracted Covid-19 and in February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up. He had reportedly undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too.

Prior to this, Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for Covid-19.

(With agency inputs)

