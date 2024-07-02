New Delhi: A video from the ongoing Parliament session, that has gone viral on social media, has captured widespread attention. The video features a surprising mention of 'Pradhan Ji,' a character from the popular web series 'Panchayat' produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

RJD Leader Manoj Jha References 'Panchayat'

In the viral video, RJD leader Manoj Jha can be seen discussing the character of 'Pradhan Ji,' played by veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, during his address in Parliament. Amidst discussions on various crucial national issues, Jha raised questions about the credibility of the Election Commission and drew a parallel with the beloved character from the web series.

Election Commission's Credibility Under Scrutiny

Jha cited a survey on the credibility of the Election Commission, highlighting that only 28% of people expressed confidence in the institution. In a humorous tone, he remarked, "More people trust the 'Gram Pradhan' of Phulera in the web series 'Panchayat' than the Election Commission." This comment has since sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with users sharing their thoughts and responses.

'Panchayat' Season 4 Creates a Buzz

'Panchayat,' which premiered on TVF in 2020, quickly became a fan favorite with its first and second seasons. After a long wait, fans were eagerly anticipating the third season, which was recently released on Prime Video and has since been trending. The latest season has received immense love and appreciation from viewers, continuing the show's legacy of engaging storytelling and relatable characters.

The mention of 'Panchayat' in Parliament highlights the cultural impact of the series and its characters, resonating with audiences far beyond the screen. As the Parliament session progresses, it remains to be seen if this light-hearted reference will spark further discussions or lead to more serious debates on the credibility of national institutions.