'Parliament Disruptions Were ‘Deliberate, Strategised'...:' RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar Writes To Kharge

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar has accused the Opposition parties of causing “deliberate and strategised” disruptions in the winter session of Parliament, which led to the suspension of 146 MPs. In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the leader of the opposition in the House, Dhankhar expressed his disappointment over Kharge’s refusal to meet him for a dialogue.

Dhankhar said that he had repeatedly requested Kharge for interaction in the House and by way of written communications, but his offer was rejected. He said that this was not in line with the parliamentary practices and traditions and that he had to suffer Kharge’s stance in the House.

Dhankhar also invited Kharge for an interaction on December 25 or any other convenient time at his official residence, saying that “we need to move ahead”. He said that he would share with Kharge the predetermined role of the main opposition party in the disruptions, which he did not want to embarrass him by mentioning in the letter.

He said that the suspensions were based on the premise of deliberate disorder in the House by way of sloganeering, raising placards, entering the well of the House and gesticulating towards the Chair. He said that he had exhausted all efforts and initiatives to secure order in the House, including by way of brief adjournments and seeking interactions in the Chairman’s Chamber.

He said that he had also taken similar recourse when one of the opposition members video-graphed the proceedings of the House, and shared the sensitive aspects of that episode with Kharge in his Chamber. He said that weaponising disruption and disturbance as a political strategy was no less than sacrileging the temple of democracy.

The letter by Dhankhar came a day after Kharge wrote to him, saying that the Opposition parties were prepared to engage in a meaningful discussion on the issue of security breach in Parliament, which was neither admitted nor allowed to be spoken on the floor of the House. Kharge said that the Opposition parties firmly believed in fostering dialogue and discussion, which were fundamental pillars of any parliamentary democracy. He said that the Opposition parties had submitted multiple notices under the relevant rules of the Rajya Sabha to address the pressing issue of the breach of Parliament security.

Kharge also hoped that Dhankhar would accommodate the Opposition’s concerns and uphold the basic principle of parliamentary democracy. He said that the Government will have its way, but the Opposition must have its say in letter and spirit.