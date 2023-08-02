Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned, Oppn MPs Walkout From Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as opposition members continued with their protests on the Manipur issue. The protests began as soon as the House met for the day. Many opposition members were in the Well of the House shouting slogans and displaying placards during Question Hour. Two questions and their supplementaries were taken up amid the din.

Midhun Reddy, who was in the chair, requested the members to let Question Hour happen. As the protests continued, proceedings were adjourned in less than 20 minutes till 2 pm.

Parliament proceedings have been disrupted due to protests on the issue of the violence in Manipur since the Monsoon session began on July 20.



Opposition MPs Walkout From RS Over Manipur Issue

Opposition leaders on Wednesday walked out from the Rajya Sabha after the Chair did not admit their notices for suspension of the listed business and take up discussion on the Manipur issue. Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 58 notices under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the ongoing situation in Manipur.

He said the notices have not been accepted, triggering protests by opposition members. As the Chair moved ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour, the opposition members walked out from the House.