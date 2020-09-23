हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parliament

Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha to adjourn sine die on Wednesday

The Rajya Sabha is set to adjourn on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) after the government business is complete, a full week ahead of schedule.



New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha is set to adjourn on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) after the government business is complete, a full week ahead of schedule.

The announcement was made by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan in the Upper House. It is being done considering the safety of legislators in view of the rising number of coronavirus infections across the country.

Muraleedharan said, "I have to inform the members that the government has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by the Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die."

The House was witnessing a boycott from the opposition, and the benches were empty even as the government passed Bills in the House on Tuesday.

As all the major Bills, including those replacing ordinances, were passed by both the Houses on Tuesday, political party sources and secretariat officials indicated that both the Houses will curtail their proceedings on Wednesday -- a week before the scheduled conclusion of the session.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla`s special announcement to hold the lower House proceedings at 6 pm on Wednesday -- three hours later than the scheduled time -- also signalled the plan to cut short the session which is set to conclude on October 1.

"I want to inform the members that the proceedings of the House will begin from 6 p.m. on Wednesday," Birla had announced in Lok Sabha.

Sources said the Lower House is likely to adjourn its proceedings after taking up a few matters, including Zero hour.

Parliament Parliament monsoon session Rajya Sabha
