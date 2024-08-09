Parliament Roundup: Second Session Of 18th Lok Sabha Concludes; 12 Govt Bills Introduced, Four Passed

NEW DELHI: The Second Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which commenced on July 22, 2024, concluded on Friday. Delivering a valedictory address on the conclusion of the second Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that 15 sittings were held during the Session which lasted for around 115 hours. The Productivity of the House during the Session was 136 per cent, informed Birla.

Birla also informed that the Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2024-2025 on the floor of the House on July 23, 2024. The general Discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 lasted for 27 hours and 19 minutes and 181 Members participated in the discussion. The Finance Minister replied to the discussion on July 30, informed Birla.

He further informed that Demands for Grants of selected Ministries/Departments were discussed in the House from July 30 to August 5 and subsequently, the Demands for Grants were passed by the House. The Appropriation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 5, informed Birla. Birla further informed that 12 Government Bills were introduced and four Bills were passed, during the session. The bills which were passed are as follows:

The Finance Bill, 2024, The Appropriation Bill, 2024, The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024; and The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, he informed.

Birla informed that 86 starred questions were answered orally during the Session. A total of 400 matters of urgent public importance were raised by the Members during the Zero Hour and a total of 358 matters were taken up under Rule 377.

Birla informed that during the Session, 25 Statements were made under Direction 73A, and a total number of 30 Statements including two Statements given by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in connection with parliamentary business and three suo moto Statements by Ministers were given. As many as, 1345 papers were laid on the Table of the House, informed Birla.

Birla informed that on July 22, a discussion on India's preparedness for the upcoming Olympic Games was held under Rule 193. Similarly, on July 31, a Calling Attention Motion was discussed under Rule 197 regarding the loss of lives and property due to landslides and floods in various parts of the country.

As regards Private Members' Business, Birla informed that 65 Private Member's Bills were introduced during the Session. Private Member's Resolution moved by Shafi Parambil, MP, regarding appropriate measures to regulate airfare in the country was discussed in the House on July 26, however, the discussion remained inconclusive.

Lok Sabha welcomed IPU President and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, H.E. Ms. Tulia Ackson on August 1, informed Om Birla.