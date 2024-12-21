New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW), has expressed "grave concerns" over the alleged 'inappropriate' behaviour by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, against Nagaland MP, Phangnon Konyak.

"The Commission stresses the utmost importance of upholding the principles of respect, equality, and dignity, especially in the temple of democracy. The NCW views this matter as a direct affront to the dignity and rights of female Members of Parliament and calls for immediate action to address the situation," the NCW stated in a press release.

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, has urged the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to take appropriate action against Rahul Gandhi, ensuring that such unethical behaviour does not go unchecked.

The Commission stated that it has come across media reports and Konyak's statement in the Rajya Sabha, detailing an "alarming incident" where Rahul Gandhi allegedly misbehaved with Phangnon Konyak, a Member of Parliament from Nagaland. "Konyak, a prominent Scheduled Tribe woman parliamentarian, reported that Gandhi's behavior was disrespectful, with his loud voice and physical proximity making her feel extremely uncomfortable," the NCW stated.

In her statement in the Rajya Sabha, she expressed her discomfort at the situation, saying, "He misbehaved with me in a loud voice, and his physical proximity to me was so close that I, being a lady member, felt extremely uncomfortable. I stepped aside with a heavy heart, denouncing my democratic rights, but I felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way."

Parliament witnessed unprecedented scenes with opposition and BJP-led NDA members holding parallel protests that later led to a face-off. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged he was pushed, two BJP members were injured. BJP had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention).

The Delhi Police removed section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS and all other sections are the same as given in the complaint. The Delhi Police had also received a complaint from Congress which is being "investigated".