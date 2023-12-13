trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698592
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA

Parliament Security Breach: BJP MP Pratap Simha Briefs Speaker Om Birla

BJP MP Pratap Simha met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the latter's chambers and briefed him about the accused. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Parliament Security Breach: BJP MP Pratap Simha Briefs Speaker Om Birla

BJP MP Pratap Simha today met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and briefed him about the visitors' passes issued to the intruders who breached Parliament's security today. Since the passes were issued on behalf of Simha, opposition MPs have been demanding his suspension citing the serious security breach that could have endangered the lives of Parliamentarians. 

MP Simha met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the latter's chambers and briefed him about the accused. He told the Speaker that the accused's father belongs to his constituency and was requesting for visitor's pass to visit the new Parliament. The BJP MP said that the accused's father was constantly in touch with his PA and his office to get the pass to visit Parliament. Simha said that he had no further information about the accused.

Two men jumped into the MP's sitting area from visitor's gallery today and fired smoke canister having coloured gas. However, the MPs intercepted him and even thrashed one of the accused.

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
DNA Video
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan New CM: Why did BJP choose Bhajan Lal?
DNA Video
DNA: Fresh Perspective on Ayodhya's Development Emerges
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
DNA Video
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
DNA Video
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi