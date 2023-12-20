Parliament Standoff: 141 Suspended MPs Barred From Chambers, Committees And Allowances

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a circular for the 141 MPs who were suspended from the Parliament for creating a commotion over the opposition’s demand for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the security breach incident that took place in the Parliament premises. The circular stated that the suspended MPs will face several consequences during their suspension period, which include:

They are prohibited from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby and galleries.

They are not allowed to attend the sittings of any Parliamentary Committees that they are members of.

They cannot put down any item in the List of Business in their name.

They cannot table any notice during their suspension period.

They cannot vote at any elections to committees held during their suspension period.

They are not eligible for the daily allowance for the suspension period if they are suspended from the service of the House for the rest of the session, as their stay at the place of duty is not considered as a residence on duty under section 2(d) of Salary, Allowances and Pensions of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, as amended from time to time.

The suspension of 141 MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, followed a ruckus over the opposition’s demand for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the security breach incident that occurred in the Parliament premises, where a man drove his car into the complex and claimed to have explosives.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that a nationwide protest will be held on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs over the demand for Amit Shah’s statement on the security breach incident. He said that the decision was taken after a meeting of 28 parties that are part of the opposition alliance.

Kharge said that the suspension of MPs was undemocratic and that they will fight to save democracy. He also said that they have been demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in both the houses about the security breach issue, but they have been refusing to do so.