Parliament to hold Budget Session from Jan 29 to Feb 15, Union Budget presentation on Feb 1

New Delhi: The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 29 to February 15, during which the government will present Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended the Budget session of Parliament from January 29, sources told PTI. The CCPA has recommended Part 1 of the Budget session from Jan 29-Feb 15, while Part 2 will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Quoting the CCPA recommendation, the report said that President Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on Jan 29, while the Union Budget will be presented on Feb 1.

Both the Houses of Parliament will function for four hours each day during the session.

The session is likely to witness the farmers’ issue being raised during the session. Last year, the government decided to do away with the Winter Session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.