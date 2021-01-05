हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget Session of Parliament

Parliament to hold Budget Session from Jan 29 to Feb 15, Union Budget presentation on Feb 1

President Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on Jan 29, while the Union Budget will be presented on Feb 1.

Parliament to hold Budget Session from Jan 29 to Feb 15, Union Budget presentation on Feb 1
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 29 to February 15, during which the government will present Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended the Budget session of Parliament from January 29, sources told PTI. The CCPA has recommended Part 1 of the Budget session from Jan 29-Feb 15, while Part 2 will be held from March 8 to April 8. 

Quoting the CCPA recommendation, the report said that President Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on Jan 29, while the Union Budget will be presented on Feb 1.

Both the Houses of Parliament will function for four hours each day during the session.

The session is likely to witness the farmers’ issue being raised during the session. Last year, the government decided to do away with the Winter Session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget Session of ParliamentIndia union budgetParliament session
Next
Story

SII, Bharat Biotech take joint pledge for 'smooth rollout' of COVID-19 vaccines
  • 1,03,56,844Confirmed
  • 1,49,850Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M36S

Bollywood Breaking: Today is Deepika's birthday, which Bollywood celebrities have wished her?