हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parliamentary panel

Parliamentary panel on IT summons Facebook, Google officials tomorrow over misuse of platforms

The Parliamentary panel on Information Technology, headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, had called Facebook and Google officials amid the company’s standoff with the government over new IT rules.

Parliamentary panel on IT summons Facebook, Google officials tomorrow over misuse of platforms
Representational Image (Credits: MarketWatch)

New Delhi: Parliament Standing Committee on Information Technology is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday (June 29, 2021) to hear the views of Facebook India and Google India on safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social online news media platforms. The Committee, headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, has called the representatives of the two IT giants to register their views on the matter. 

Earlier on June 18, the Committee had called Twitter to appear before the panel to give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news. On June 20, India's permanent mission at the United Nations had clarified that India's new IT rules are "designed to empower ordinary users of social media" and that they were finalised after the government held broad consultations with civil society and other stakeholders in 2018.

The Central government has framed the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and notified the same on February 25, 2021. The Rules have come into effect from May 26, 2021. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Parliamentary panelParliamentary panel meetingInformation TechnologyFacebookGoogleSashi Tharoor
Next
Story

Travel to Europe still a worry as India-made Covishield yet to get European Union 'Green Pass'

Must Watch

PT4M25S

AIMIM will contest 100 seats in UP Assembly Elections 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi