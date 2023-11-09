New Delhi: The commencement of the winter session of Parliament is slated for December 4, 2023. Union Minister Prahalad Joshi shared on X (previously Twitter) that the session will kick off on December 4 and adjourn on December 22. The Parliament is scheduled to convene for 15 sessions over these 19 days, focusing on deliberating various legislative matters, as announced by the Union Minister

"Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 4th December and continue till 22nd December having 15 sittings spread over 19 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session," wrote Prahalad Josh on X.

Earlier, the government called a five-day Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 during which the historic Women's Reservation Bill was passed unanimously.

On September 21, the Parliament passed the historic draft legislation, with the Rajya Sabha clearing it unanimously. A total of 214 members in the Upper House, voted in support of the Bill and none voted against it. The members welcomed the passing of the Bill by thumping their desks. Though the Women's Reservation Bill has been passed in both houses of parliament, the implementation of its provisions will come into place after the next census and a delimitation based on the data of the census.