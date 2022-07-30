NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND

Part of Badrinath NH-7 washed away, pilgrims stranded due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand - WATCH

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 12:45 PM IST|Source: ANI

Part of Badrinath NH-7 washed away, pilgrims stranded due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand - WATCH

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing orange alert in the northern state of Uttarakhand, a part of the Badrinath National Highway-7 (NH-7) was washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad, said officials. Following the incident, pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway.

"A part of the Badrinath NH-7 was washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad. Pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway," said the district administration officials in Chamoli.

In another incident, teachers of an inter-college in Uttarkashi helped their students cross an overflowing drain after a heavy downpour. The students and teachers formed a human chain in order to cross the flowing waters.

Earlier on Friday, a landslide was reported at Nainital Bhowali road in Nainital.

"The road is completely damaged. It will take at least a week to restore it," said Dheeraj Singh Garbyal, DM, Nainital.

Warning of heavy rainfall in the region, the Dehradun Meteorological Centre flagged an orange alert for the next four days starting July 29. The areas included in the alert are Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat and Bageshwar. 

