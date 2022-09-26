Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee own Luxurious BUNGALOW in Thailand! EXPLOSIVE claims in ED chargesheet

Recently, the ED filed a 172-count charge sheet against Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the SSC recruitment corruption case. Explosive information has emerged from that charge sheet. From Arpita wanting to be a mother to the couple's trip to Goa, Thailand, everything is covered in this charge sheet. Along with the charge sheet, the Enforcement Directorate has also submitted 14640 pages of documents to the court. In the same chargesheet, the ED claimed that Partha bought a bungalow in Thailand. Half ownership of that house is in the name of Arpita. Investigators believe properties in Thailand were also purchased in the name of APA Utility Services. According to sources, APA utility services is a firm wherein Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were partners.

According to sources, it has been found that Partha-Arpita had visited Phuket in Thailand in 2014-15. Partha was invited by an organization called HR Association. Partha went there. His companion was Arpita. It is even claimed in this charge sheet that the couple also went to Goa together.

Meanwhile, the ED has seized the property of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee worth Rs 103 crore in teacher recruitment corruption. Investigators claimed that around Rs 49.80 crore in cash and Rs 5 crore in gold were recovered from Arpita's two flats. Besides, a total of 40 properties in the state have been found in the name of Partha and Arpita. The total value of which is 40.33 crore rupees. 7.89 crore was found in 35 bank accounts of Arpita and Partha. In all, the investigators seized property worth 103 crore rupees approx. It is to be noted that on the afternoon of July 22, the first lot of money was recovered from Arpita's flat in Tollygunge. After that, the ED arrested Partha and Arpita.