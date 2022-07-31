Partha Chatterjee Case: At a time when cash, gold and other expensive items worth crores have been recovered from the residence of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee`s aide Arpita Muherjee in the teachers` recruitment scam, the social media circuit has been spiced up by a popular Bengali actress`s post on purported recovery of sex-toys from one of the two flats that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided.

Sreelekha Mitra, an actress with declared Leftist leanings and a habitual Trinamool Congress basher, had earlier ridiculed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she received a literary award from the West Bengal government for her collection of poetries.

However, a social media post by Sreelekha Mitra on this count has spiced the virtual world. Taking a potshot on the recovery, Mitra commented that probably some deficiencies on part of Chatterjee were reasons behind the presence of the sex toys in Mukherjee`s residence.

"Was Partha unsuccessful. Nation wants to know?" Mitra`s post read.

Ducking a question on the development, an ED official said: "Does the recovery of such items have any connection with the multi-crore scam? These are insignificant matters in comparison to the huge recovery of cash, gold and other documents which directly have links with the scam."

After the recent WBSSC scam development, Mitra also claimed that if she wishes she can reveal names of many more confidantes of Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, there had been mixed reactions in the social media over development. While some have trolled Mitra for taking the matter to a personal level by making such a post, others have backed her and praised her for her boldness.