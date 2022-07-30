Partha Chatterjee case: Foreign tours of Arpita Mukherjee, the close aide of former state minister and multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam accused Partha Chatterjee, are currently under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the case.

From Mukherjee`s passport, which is currently with the ED officials, it was found that during the last few years, she made trips to Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. At the same time, the ED has also got definite clues on her multiple visits to neighbouring Nepal.

Now these foreign tours, as confirmed by ED sources, have evoked multiple questions in the minds of the probe officials. The first question is whether these overseas visits were just pleasure tips or is there any financial involvement associated with them. The second question is whether Mukherjee made these trips alone or was accompanied by anyone. The third question is why she specially chose these countries for her overseas trips. The most important question, however, is whether Chatterjee accompanied her on any of these overseas trips.

ED sources said that they have started questioning Mukherjee on these points, though whatever answers she has given so far on this count are self-contradictory.

Noting that current custody of Chatterjee and Mukherjee is till August 3, a source said: "Many of our queries are still unanswered. Although Arpita has started cooperating with us, the former minister is still in a non-cooperation mood. In all probability, we will have to make a plea for extension of their custody."

ED sources further said that so far since the time the duo were arrested, officials were mainly concentrating on questioning them only. However, in the course of interrogation, some more names have cropped up and in the second stage, these individuals will have to face the questioning. These names, according to ED sources, are mainly of those who acted as the principal collections agent in the entire scam.

"What has come forth is just a small portion of the entire scam. The coming few weeks will be extremely crucial," an ED official said.