Partha Chatterjee was ‘cancer’ for the party, had to be removed: TMC leader

New Delhi: Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, jailed after a massive pile of cash was found at the home of his aide Arpita Mukherjee, was cancer for the party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the chairman of the New Barrackpore municipality, Prabir Saha, said at a public gathering.

A video is doing rounds on social media platforms in which Prabir Saha can be heard saying - "Partha Chatterjee was cancer (for the party). Hence, he was cut off from the body. Whenever there is cancer, it is taken out of the body.”

“Partha Chatterjee was involved in corrupt activities and so the party cut him off,” Saha said.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. The financial probe agency found over Rs 50 crore in cash and gold at Arpita Mukherjee’s home and arrested her.

Following his arrest, Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee sacked him from all posts and ousted him from the party.