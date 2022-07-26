West Bengal Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED in SSC 'corruption' case. He was taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS on Monday morning on the orders of the court for medical examination. There all necessary tests of his body are done. Check the complete report Here.

Height and Weight

Partha's weight is measured during the health check-up. 69-year-old Partha weighs 111 kg. His weight is much higher than his age, doctors at AIIMS said Partha's height is also measured during the health check-up. It can be seen that his height is 169 cm i.e. 5 feet 5 inches. First some basic physical tests were done. As per Bhubaneswar AIIMS report on Monday July 25, Partha's pulse rate is 81 beats per minute. The oxygen level in the body is 100 percent.

Liver Function

Partha's medical report did not find any unwanted fluid inside the abdomen. Having unwanted fluid inside the lower abdomen means that the person has liver problems. Partha's liver function is also normal. The globulin levels in the liver are slightly lower than normal, but the protein levels are just right. Partha's liver volume is slightly larger than normal. However, the doctors of Bhubaneswar EMS said that there is nothing to worry about as a result. Partha's thyroid test also showed no abnormality. The level of thyroxine hormone in his body is normal.

Kidney Function

Partha has kidney problems? It was claimed by his lawyer that the levels of urea and creatinine in Partha's body were higher than normal. That report was also submitted to the court. After a medical examination at Bhubaneswar AIIMS, it was found that Partha's urea and creatinine levels were slightly higher than normal.The report also revealed that Partha is urinating in sufficient quantity. But he also has the problem of leg swelling.

Blood Sugar Level

Partha claims that he has been suffering from diabetes disease for 15 years. For this he has to take medicine regularly. He also submitted that report. However, after Monday's test, it was found that although he has sugar, his blood sugar level is currently under control. His plasma glucose levels are normal. A normal plasma glucose level is between 70 mg and 140 mg per deciliter. Partha's plasma glucose is within this normal range.

Blood Pressure and Hemoglobin

Partha also has a long history of high blood pressure. The same was mentioned in the old medical reports of Partha. Even after AIIMS examination, his blood pressure was found to be 125/61. His blood hemoglobin levels are lower than normal. Normal level of hemoglobin is 13 to 17 mg per deciliter. However, Partha's blood level is 8.5 mg.

Doctors have also said that there is no problem in Partha's nervous system. It is also known that he was alert during the medical examination. After all the tests, it was informed by the hospital that although Partha has some old problems in his body, it is not serious. The authorities of Bhubaneswar AIIMS also clarified that Partha does not need to be hospitalized for this. However, he has also been told to continue taking the necessary medicines.