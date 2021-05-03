Partial curfew to be imposed in Andhra Pradesh for 14 days, shops to open from 6 am-12 noon

Amaravati: A partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 am will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday for two weeks to curb coronavirus that has been on a virulent spread. At a high-level review meeting on the prevailing situation here on Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this decision, official sources said.

Shops would be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 12 noon, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in force. Thereafter, only emergency services would be allowed as curfew would be clamped till 6 AM. For the past few days, night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force in the state to contain COVID-19.

But with the number of cases growing in record numbers daily, the Chief Minister decided to impose further restrictions to break the chain, the sources said.

