Parts of Delhi-NCR witness light rainfall, temperature dips

Parts of Delhi-NCR witness light rainfall, temperature dips
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas received light rainfall on Thursday. The change in the weather condition also brought mercury level down. 

Light rain over South-Delhi, Ghaziabad, Chapraula, Noida, Hindon-Airforce station, Panipat, Gulaothi, Siyana, Modinagar, Bijnor, Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas is, meanwhile, expected in the next two hours, which will help in bringing down pollution over the region to some extent.

"The Western Disturbance is the main reason behind the change in weather in Delhi/NCR. Light showers in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, J&K are attributed to the Cyclone Maha remnants. The cyclone has weakened already, only remnants are left," an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told news agency ANI.

He also added that air quality in Delhi-NCR will only improve if heavy rains lash the areas and light showers and drizzles won't better the air quality much.

Delhi-NCR is reeling under severe air pollution for the past few days. The air quality deteriorated drastically after Diwali and thick smog shrouded over the national capital, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Haryana and Noida. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 'severe plus' category in these areas due to stubble burning and bursting of crackers. The condition improved only after Monday due to strong winds. As of Thursday, the AQI was recorded in 'poor' category, but the air quality is expected to improve further.

(With ANI inputs)

