Wreckage of missing IAF AN-32 found near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh

The wreckage of the Indian Air Force AN-32 which went missing on June 3, has been found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Confirming the development, the IAF said tweeted: "The wreckage of the missing An32 was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the #IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone."

With eight crew members and five armed forces personnel on board, the IAF aircraft had lost contact with the ground control before it went off radar on June 3.