‘Party Directionless...’: Gaurav Vallabh Resigns From Congress

New Delhi: Congress suffered a big setback as party spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh resigned from all posts on Thursday. He informed about his decesion on social media platform ‘X’, where he said that the Congress party is ‘directionless. he expressed his inability to endorse slogans against the Sanatan ideology.

“I am not able to feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress Party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening. That is why I I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of Congress Party,” Vallabh wrote in a tweet on ‘X’.