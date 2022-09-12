NewsIndia
AAAM AADMI PARTY

Party Office raided by Gujarat Police in Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party

AAP's Gujarat unit leaders said that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • AAP leaders said that the raid was carried after Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad
  • Kejriwal said the Gujarat police found nothing at the party office
  • The BJP is rattled by the immense support that the AAP is getting in Gujarat: AK

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Police on Sunday conducted a raid at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Ahmedabad. The party informed while claiming that the ruling BJP is "extremely rattled" by the "immense support" it is getting in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls. There was no immediate response from the Gujarat Police to the AAP's claim. Taking to Twitter, AAP's Gujarat unit leaders said that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad. Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said the Gujarat police found nothing at the party office as the leaders and workers of the AAP are "hardcore honest".

"The BJP is extremely rattled by the immense support that the AAP is getting from the people of Gujarat. There is a storm in favour of the AAP in Gujarat," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Raids have started in Gujarat too after Delhi. Nothing was found in Delhi, and nothing was found in Gujarat too. We are hardcore honest and patriotic people," he added.

 

The AAP national convenor hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his party's Gujarat unit leader Isudan Gadhvi claimed on Twitter that police raided the party office and carried out searches for two hours, soon after Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.

"Gujarat Police's raid at the Aam Aadmi Party's office as soon as Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad. Carried out searches for two hours and left. Nothing found. Said they will come again," Gadhvi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read: ‘Buses were never purchased, tenders were cancelled’: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj hits back after Delhi LG's nod for CBI probe

"The BJP is so scared with the growing popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat that now it is misusing power to get our office raided," the Gujarat unit of the AAP said in a tweet. "After Delhi, now they have started getting raids conducted in Gujarat too. Be it Delhi or Gujarat, they are not going to find anything," it added.

The Gujarat Assembly polls are slated to be held later in the year.

Aaam Aadmi Partyaap gujarat2022 Gujarat Assembly electionsAAP Arvind KejriwalAAP vs BJP

