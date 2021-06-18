Pashupati Kumar Paras hits out at nephew Chirag Paswan, calls his election as LJP chief 'valid'

Patna: Newly-elected Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday (June 18), stated that his election to the top post was completely valid under the party`s constitution, refuting nephew Chirag Paswan`s claim to the contrary.

"According to party`s constitution, Chirag Paswan is neither LJP`s national president nor the Leader of the parliamentary party now. Yesterday`s election was completely valid under the party`s constitution, of which he is not aware," Paras told ANI.

On Thursday, after the rebel faction of the LJP elected unopposed Paras as the new party president, Chirag Paswan had said that the election was illegal as it was conducted by members of the LJP who were suspended from the party."LJP`s national president is elected by the party`s national executive which has around 75 members. Only 9 members were present at the national executive meeting.

Suspended members have elected my uncle as the president, which is illegal," Paswan had said. He had further said that he believes LS Speaker Om Birla Ji not aware of their party`s constitution and that`s why he declared him as the Leader of the parliamentary party.

On Thursday, LJP party MP Chandan Singh said that Chirag Paswan was replaced as the LJP national president by MP Pashupati Kumar Paras.

On Sunday, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan along with five other MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him seeking removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief and as the Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader. Om Birla accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020.

