The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to conduct a survey of unrecognized madrassas. Controversy has also erupted over this decision of the government and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also jumped into it. Questioning the decision of the Yogi government, Owaisi said that if it is so, then an order should be issued that now there will be no Muslim. He said, "Just pass a law outlawing the reading of the Quran, that's your endgame, isn't it?" Owaisi claims that this decision of the Yogi government is arbitrary, and an attempt is made to look at Muslims with suspicion. He said that this is a small NRC-like decision. Owaisi said that the state has no right to investigate the madrassas to which the government does not give any help.

Asaduddin Owaisi Claims

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "The government has nothing to do with private madrassas.Why is the government conducting their survey? Only the institutions recognized by the Madrasa Board are given help by the government and they can get their investigation done." The Hyderabad MP said that under Article 30 of the Constitution, minorities have the right to run their own institutions. He said that this is not a survey but a small NRC. At the same time, after the controversy broke out, in the Yogi government, Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari has told the purpose of the government that why the decision of survey of madrasas has been taken.

Barrister @asadowaisi spoke to media on @myogiadityanath Govt Madrasa survey, Military Exercise with China & other issues https://t.co/L8ZSFGFs6k September 1, 2022

Purpose of Survey

Danish Azad Ansari said that we want to do this survey so that the number of students is known. Any kind of data will be in front of us, only then we will be able to prepare plans easily. He said that confusion is being spread by the SP and BSP in this matter. It is noteworthy that a survey of unrecognized madrassas will be conducted in UP. For this, an order has been issued by Government of UP. It has been said in this order that by September 10, a team will be constituted for this survey, which will include the Deputy District Magistrate of the concerned tehsil, District Basic Education Officer and District Minority Welfare Officer.

Details of Survey

The survey is to be completed by October 5 and the data will be available to the government by October 25. The survey will contain details of the year of establishment of madrassas without recognition, details of land, condition of the building, number of students and teachers, curriculum, source of income etc. By conducting a survey of madrasas, complete details of these madrassas will be obtained, so that it will be possible to know how many types of madrasas are there in the state. Danish Azad said that this is a survey to get the details. It should not be considered as a test of any kind.