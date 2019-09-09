Passenger attempts suicide at Kolkata metro station, train services affected

Kolkata: A woman passenger on Monday allegedly tried to commit suicide at a metro station in West Bengal's Kolkata, leading disruption in train services.

The incident took place at 8:14 am on Monday morning in the Down line of Central metro station. To rescue the woman, power supply was disconnected and the passengers present inside the metro train deboarded and the station was completely emptied. The metro was plying on routes from Kavi Subhash station to Maidan station and from Damdam station to Girish Park station.

The metro services were resumed by 8:40 am after the woman was safely rescued, Metro officials said.

It is to be noted that three people have allegedly committed suicide in the past one week at Delhi Metro. On Sunday, a 26-year-old woman died after jumping in front of a metro train at Delhi's Model Town station. A suicide note claiming that no one was responsible for the deceased's action was recovered from the spot.

Earlier, a 45-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an incoming train at Delhi Metro`s Jhandewalan station on September 2 morning, the police said. Though no suicide note was found, there are no signs of any foul play, they added.

Another man, 22-year-old private security guard, allegedly committed suicide next day, on September 3, by jumping before a train on the Blue Line between Akshardham and Noida Electronic City Metro station.