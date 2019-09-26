close

Delhi

Passenger carrying 49 kg peacock feathers nabbed at Delhi airport

A passenger, carrying peacock feathers weighing around 49 kg was apprehended at Terminal-3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday evening.

New Delhi: A passenger, carrying peacock feathers weighing around 49 kg was apprehended at Terminal-3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at around 7:15 pm on Wednesday, when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stationed as a CCTV observer noticed the suspicious movement of a passenger carrying three bulky bags on a trolley in the check-in area of Terminal-3 at the IGI Airport.

The passenger was intercepted and enquired by the CISF surveillance personnel and intelligence personnel of the IGI Airport. Later, he was taken to the random checking point at the departure area to check his luggage using the x-ray screening machine. When the bags were put through the X-BIS machine at random checking point, CISF personnel noticed something abnormal inside the bags.

Thorough physical checking of the bags revealed that peacock feathers weighing around 49 kg were stuffed inside all three bags.

The apprehended passenger has been identified as Naseer Ansari, aged 39 years, of Indian nationality. He was bound for Hong Kong by Air India flight No.AI-314, scheduled to depart at 11:05 pm on Wednesday.

The passenger has been handed over to Customs Officials for further inquiry and a probe has been launched into the matter.

