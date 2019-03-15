हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indigo

Passenger caught smoking on IndiGo flight, tries to bribe crew to avoid action

 A male passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory of an IndiGo flight while it was on its way from Goa to Delhi on Thursday.

Passenger caught smoking on IndiGo flight, tries to bribe crew to avoid action

NEW DELHI: A male passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory of an IndiGo flight while it was on its way from Goa to Delhi on Thursday.

The passenger, Narendra Singh, who was onboard flight 6E 637, entered the aircraft lavatory and started smoking following which the cabin crew got an alert. In a swift action, the crew alerted the pilot about the passenger smoking onboard.

He also tried to bribe the crew so that no action is taken against him. However, when the aircraft landed at Delhi airport 5.55 pm, the pilot immediately informed the ATC for aviation security help.

Subsequently, Narendra Singh was handed over to aviation security CISF and later, the Delhi Police took him in custody.

Confirming the incident, DCP (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said, "We have registered a non-congnizable report against the accused passenger on the complaint of IndiGo staff."

A similar incident was reported earlier also when a passenger of onboard of the IndiGo flight 6E-947, from Ahmedabad to Goa, was caught smoking in the aircraft lavatory on Christmas day. 

Tags:
Indigosmoking on plane
