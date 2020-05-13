हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

First train reaches Delhi, passengers scramble for transport for onward journeys amid coronavirus lockdown

First train reaches Delhi, passengers scramble for transport for onward journeys amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: After the Indian Railways permitted for some special trains to ply amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, the New Delhi railway station witnessed chaotic scenes as people arrived to the city but found no further transport. 

Three trains arrived at New Delhi railway station on Wednesday (May 13) morning from Rajendra Nagar, Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad.

In these trains, several workers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand reached Delhi, they know that buses will be available from Delhi to all other places. The passengers decided to wait outside the railway station till they found alternative conveyance.

While for people getting back to the city, there was no public transport available and private taxis were charging as high as Rs 2,000 from the railway station to Ashram.

The government did not permit any taxi services, even the private taxis which have been allowed are not available from outside the railway station. The people booked for taxis on their phone though Ola, Uber autos are not running, some rickshaws can be seen on the road. Most people have left on foot.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 74,281 with 2,415 deaths with 24, 386 cured cases taking the recovery rate to 32.82%.

