Patan Constituency Election Result 2023: Congress’ Bhupesh Baghel VS BJP’AS Vijay Baghel

Patan Vidhan Sabha Seat Election Result 2023: The highest VIP seat in Chhattisgarh is in the Durg district, known as Patan. Interestingly, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, affectionately called 'Kaka,' Bhupesh Baghel, is also a legislator from this constituency. Notably, in an attempt to challenge CM Baghel here, the BJP has strategically fielded his nephew, who is currently a Member of Parliament from Durg and had previously defeated Baghel in the 2008 elections.

Patan Vidhan Sabha Seat Election Result 2008: The results of the 2008 elections were surprising, as Bhupesh Baghel lost his seat to his nephew, Vijay Baghel, who contested on the BJP ticket. Vijay Baghel emerged victorious with 59,000 votes, while Bhupesh Baghel received 51,158 votes, losing by a margin of 7,842 votes.

Patan Vidhan Sabha Seat Election Result 2013: In 2013, Bhupesh Baghel made a comeback in this constituency, defeating his nephew Vijay Baghel by 9,343 votes. Bhupesh Baghel secured 68,185 votes, while Vijay Baghel, representing the BJP, received 58,842 votes.

Patan Vidhan Sabha Seat Election Result 2018: In 2018, Bhupesh Baghel secured a resounding victory with 84,352 votes. His BJP opponent, Motilal Sahu, garnered 56,875 votes, losing by a margin of 27,477 votes. Following this victory, Bhupesh Baghel went on to become the third Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh."