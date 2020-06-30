Patanjali takes u-turn on coronavirus medicine claims, says no such medicine made

Patanjali on Tuesday (June 30, 2020) gave clarification on medicine claiming cure to coronavirus saying that it never said to have made any such medicine. Giving clarification on the notice issued by the Uttrakhand Drug department, Patanjali also denied making any medicine called 'Corona kit'.

Patanjali said, ''That it is denied, we have made any medicine named as "Corona Kit". We have only packed the following medicines "Divya Swasari Vati", "Divya Coronil Tablet" & "Divya Anu Tail" in a shipping/packaging carton for shipping purpose. Further we have not commercially sold any kit named as "Coronil Kit" nor we have publicized it against the treatment of Corona (Covid- 19), instead of that we have only promoted the successful trail of the medicine before media.''

In the statement written to the drug department, Patanjali also said that it only shared about the benefits of the medicine and its successful test on people and never said that it can cure coronavirus.

On Tuesday (June 23, 2020) Patanjali Ayurved launched 'corolin tablet' in presence of Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna which claimed to have constituents to cure coronavirus. Patanjali has also said that the trail of the medicine was conducted on 280 patients and all were recovered.

During the launch, Ramdev had said that patients can be cured in just one week with the use of 'coronil' medicine, adding that it increases immunity power. Patanjali Yogpeeth has also said that the 'coronil' medicine will be available all over the country by next week.

Hours after the launch of the medicine, Uttarakhand Ayush Ministry had issued notice to Patanjali saying that the licence issued was not to find a cure for coronavirus. The license was issued only for the production of immunity booster kits and fever medicine.

The Ayush Ministry issued notice taking cognizance of news media reports about Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar developing Ayurvedic medicines for the treatment of COVID-19.