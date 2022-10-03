NewsIndia
'Path of truth is not easy': Arvind Kejriwal's birthday wish for jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017.

Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain
  • The chief minister in a tweet in Hindi said, "Today is Satyendar's birthday. He has been in jail for four months due to a fake case."

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on his birthday, saying "path of truth is not easy"

The chief minister in a tweet in Hindi said, "Today is Satyendar's birthday. He has been in jail for four months due to a fake case."

 

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"He gave mohalla clinics, 24-hour free electricity, and arranged for free and good treatment for everyone. These people want to stop welfare work for the public. The path of truth is not easy, Satyendar. Happy birthday," Kejriwal said.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

