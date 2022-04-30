Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday described the Patiala violence as the outcome of "administrative incompetence and reckless political opportunism" of the AAP government in Punjab.

Two groups had clashed over an anti-Khalistan march in Patiala on Friday, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

Hitting out at the AAP government over the incident, Badal said, "These are the direct outcome of the utter administrative incompetence and reckless political opportunism which have become the hallmarks of the present rulers in the state."

"In just a few weeks, they have undone the fruits of the decades of sacrifices of Punjabis for peace and communal harmony, and have brought the state to the edge of a dangerous communal precipice. This is the direct outcome of the politics of confrontation and communal hatred that the AAP has been practising in Punjab in recent years," he said in a statement here.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the clashes were between two political parties and not two communities, as he blamed the Akali Dal and the BJP for the violence.

"This was a clash between two political parties and not between two communities. In Punjab people live in peace. A probe is going on over who instigated the violent incidents. No one will be spared," he told reporters in New Delhi. Mann was in the national capital to attend a conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts.

Terming the clashes a matter of grave concern, the SAD chief asked Mann to understand the gravity of the situation and shun the "politics of mindless sensationalism, cheap theatrics and address the issues of the state and its people with sober and responsible approach to governance".

"The Punjab tragedy of the 1980s and 90s had been caused by the reckless opportunism of some non-Punjabi politicians trying to control Punjab from Delhi," he added.

"You must be watchful that history does not repeat itself here," Badal said. He also asked AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and his team to understand that a sensitive border state like Punjab cannot afford their "ambitious opportunism and adventurism".

The SAD chief appealed to the people of the state to resist divisive ideologies and political opportunists.

He, however, said his party would wholeheartedly and unhesitatingly welcome and support any meaningful initiative by Mann or his government for the restoration of Punjabi unity, peace and communal harmony.

"Where peace and harmony are concerned, we are all in it together. Politics can wait," Badal said, and appealed to the chief minister to take every community, section and political party along for ensuring peace and harmony in the state.

Friday's clashes took place outside a Kali Mata temple in Patiala when members of an outfit that calls itself Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'. Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event. Four people were injured.

