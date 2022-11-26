Patient dies in ambulance as lack of fuel delays movement in Rajasthan's Banswara
Relatives of the patient were seen pushing the ambulance after there was no fuel left in the life-saving vehicle.
New Delhi: A patient in Rajasthan's Banswara died on the way to the hospital in the ambulance on Saturday (November 26). The patient died allegedly due to the delay in the movement caused by the lack of fuel in the ambulance. According to ANI report the relatives were seen pushing the ambulance to save the life of the patient.
